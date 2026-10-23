THE ROCKIN' SIDE OF PAUL MCCARTNEY'S WINGS LIVE AT THE THE SIREN • MORRO BAY, CA - Benefiting Nonprofit Infinite Music

THE ROCKIN' SIDE OF PAUL MCCARTNEY'S WINGS AT THE THE SIREN • MORRO BAY - December 6th

Benefit for Nonprofit Infinite Music -Proceeds support Infinite Music’s mission to provide every young person on California’s Central Coast the opportunity to experience the life-changing power of music.

Laurence Juber, two-time Grammy-winning lead guitarist for Paul McCartney & Wings, brings the rockin' side of Wings’ great repertoire to the fore with his dynamic band, AIRFOIL! Juber’s tenure in Wings brought a refreshing energy to the legendary band that Paul McCartney formed following the end of The Beatles. Featuring “Getting Closer,” “Spin It On,” “Arrow Through Me,” and the Grammy winning “Rockestra” crackled with an electricity that added unforgettable moments to the Wings’ catalog, and Juber’s Airfoil delivers them all alongside other classics including “Maybe I’m Amazed,” “Junior’s Farm,” “Jet,” and “Band on The Run.”

DON'T MISS THIS ALL-STAR BAND FEATURING

Lead Guitar/vocals Laurence Juber (Wings); Keyboards/vocals Jeff Alan Ross (Badfinger, The Lovin’ Spoonful); Bass/vocals Bill Cinque (Neil Diamond, The Lovin’ Spoonful); Drums/vocals Christopher Allis (Mike Nesmith, Micky Dolenz)

-DOORS 6:30pm

-SHOWTIME 7:00-9:00pm

-SILENT GUITAR AUCTION 6:30-9:00pm*

*Silent Guitar Auction – As part of the fundraising opportunity for this evening’s event, Infinite Music will be auctioning a variety of used and unique acoustic, classical and electric guitars during the evening. It’s your chance to bid and find a great deal on a used guitar and help Infinite Music raise funds for their Rising Stars Music Mentorship Award Program offering tuition free music lessons for local youth on the Central Coast.

