The Mary Jane McCord Planned Parenthood Annual Book Sale

The once-a-year annual Mary Jane McCord Planned Parenthood Book Sale is returning to the Earl Warren Showgrounds from September 11-21, 2025, hosting 200,000 gently used books as well as puzzles, games, vinyl records, CDs, and DVD’s.

Admission is FREE for the week except for Opening Night. Opening Night takes place September 11th and gives eager attendees first pick for a $30 ticket.

The inventory is replenished every day, and the already low prices are reduced by 50% on the final day. Funds raised support PPCCC’s six health centers across the Central Coast. For tickets, event details, sale hours, and sponsorship opportunities, visit booksale.ppcentralcoast.org or call (805) 722-4690.

