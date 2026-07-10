The Mary Jane McCord Planned Parenthood Annual Book Sale
The Mary Jane McCord Planned Parenthood Annual Book Sale
The once-a-year annual Mary Jane McCord Planned Parenthood Book Sale is returning to the Earl Warren Showgrounds from September 11-21, 2025, hosting 200,000 gently used books as well as puzzles, games, vinyl records, CDs, and DVD’s.
Admission is FREE for the week except for Opening Night. Opening Night takes place September 11th and gives eager attendees first pick for a $30 ticket.
The inventory is replenished every day, and the already low prices are reduced by 50% on the final day. Funds raised support PPCCC’s six health centers across the Central Coast. For tickets, event details, sale hours, and sponsorship opportunities, visit booksale.ppcentralcoast.org or call (805) 722-4690.
Earl Warren Showgrounds, Exhibit Hall
25
10:30 AM - 05:30 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Planned Parenthood California Central Coast
(805) 963-2445
development@ppcentralcoast.org
Earl Warren Showgrounds, Exhibit Hall
3400 Calle RealSanta Barbara , California 93105
(805) 687-0766
https://www.bing.com/search?q=earl%20warren%20showgrounds&qs=n&form=QBRE&=Search%20%7B0%7D%20for%20%7B1%7D&=Search%20work%20for%20%7B0%7D&=%25eManage%20Your%20Search%20History%25E&msbsrank=6_7__0&sp=-1&pq=earl%20warren%20showgrounds&sc=13-23&sk=&cvid=85117F670FC24B29AD30A62CBAEA7A30&ghsh=0&ghacc=0&ghpl=