“the H.U.B.” AT MICAH MISSION CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF COMMUNITY RESOURCE CENTER IN LOMPOC

Micah Mission will officially celebrate the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for “the H.U.B.” (Hope, Unity, Bridges) on Saturday, July 11, 2026, marking an important milestone in expanding support, connection, and community resources for individuals and families throughout the Lompoc Valley. The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 921 W. Laurel Avenue in Lompoc, with the official ribbon cutting ceremony beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Created in response to a longstanding need for a welcoming daytime resource center in the Lompoc Valley, “the H.U.B.” brings together support services, community partnerships, and resource connections in one location. Today, “the H.U.B.” provides more than 450 meals each week and serves approximately 275 individuals each month. Beyond meeting basic needs, the center addresses a long-recognized service gap in the Lompoc Valley by creating a centralized place where individuals can connect with healthcare, social services, legal assistance, faith communities, and other support networks.

“‘the H.U.B.’ was built around a simple belief: every person deserves dignity, connection, and hope,” said Brian Halterman, Executive Director of Micah Mission. To learn more about “the H.U.B.” or support its work in the community, visit micahmission.com

