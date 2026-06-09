Simi Valley Family YMCA-PoolCorp Free “A Splash of Joy”
Simi Valley Family YMCA-PoolCorp Free “A Splash of Joy”
The Simi Valley Family YMCA, in partnership with PoolCorp, is hosting A Splash of Joy, June 20 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Simi Valley Family YMCA (3200 Cochran Street). In this free community event, families can participate in water activities and swim challenges, and learn important water safety skills.
There will be gifts from PoolCorp, water class information, and food and refreshments.
The event will also highlight the YMCA’s Safety Around Water (SAW) program, which offers free water-safety lessons to all third-grade students in the Simi Valley Unified School District (SVUSD).
Registration is required. For questions or to sign up, contact simiaquatics@sevymca.org or call 805-583-5338.
Simi Valley Family YMCA
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Southeast Ventura County YMCA
805-497-3081
mglynn@sevymca.org
Simi Valley Family YMCA
3200 Cochran StreetSimi Valley, California 93065
8055835338
info@sevymca.org