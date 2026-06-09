Simi Valley Family YMCA-PoolCorp Free “A Splash of Joy”

The Simi Valley Family YMCA, in partnership with PoolCorp, is hosting A Splash of Joy, June 20 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Simi Valley Family YMCA (3200 Cochran Street). In this free community event, families can participate in water activities and swim challenges, and learn important water safety skills.

There will be gifts from PoolCorp, water class information, and food and refreshments.

The event will also highlight the YMCA’s Safety Around Water (SAW) program, which offers free water-safety lessons to all third-grade students in the Simi Valley Unified School District (SVUSD).

Registration is required. For questions or to sign up, contact simiaquatics@sevymca.org or call 805-583-5338.

