Registration is open for Senior Concerns’ 5th annual “Par and Away” Golf Tournament, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Moorpark Country Club.

Golfers will enjoy breakfast, a Bloody Mary bar, boxed lunch, golfer gift bags, on-course contests, and refreshments, followed by a 19th Hole Reception & Awards Dinner featuring silent and live auctions led by celebrity auctioneer Zack Krone. Reception-only tickets are also available.

Proceeds support Senior Concerns’ programs for older adults and family caregivers, including Meals on Wheels, Adult Day, Caregiver Support, Senior Advocacy, and other services serving more than 13,000 people annually throughout Eastern Ventura and Western Los Angeles counties.

Schedule:

• 8 a.m. — Registration, breakfast, Bloody Mary bar & putting contest

• 10 a.m. — Shotgun start, scramble format, lunch & on-course activities

• 3 p.m. — 19th Hole Reception, Awards Dinner & auctions

Not a Golfer? Not a problem! You can still swing for your support for seniors! Join us for the 19th Hole Reception and Awards Dinner at 3:00pm.

Dinner Only Reservations Include: Dinner and dessert, two drink tickets at the no-host bar, tournament awards, inspiring mission moments, and more!

Register: Individual, twosome, foursome, and reception-only tickets are available at https://bit.ly/seniorconcernsgolf. Space is limited.

Sponsorships, auction donations, golfer gift bag items, and volunteers are also welcome. For more information, contact Senior Concerns at 805-497-0189 or visit SeniorConcerns.org.