Rescue Roundup 2026

Annual fundraiser benefiting Santa Barbara County’s all-volunteer Search & Rescue team

Date: Saturday, October 17, 2026

Time: 6–10 p.m.

Location: Santa Barbara Carriage Museum

Tickets: $250

Tickets & Information: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/rescue-roundup--2026

Join the Santa Barbara Search & Rescue Foundation for Rescue Roundup 2026, an annual community celebration and fundraiser supporting Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue. The evening will feature dinner and drinks, live music, an auction, and rescue demonstrations offering a firsthand look at how Search & Rescue volunteers prepare for and respond to emergencies in the field.

About Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue

Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue is an all-volunteer team of more than 40 highly trained responders serving communities across the county 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In 2025, the team responded to 121 incidents, from lost and injured hikers to technical rescues, searches for vulnerable individuals, helicopter-assisted operations, and wildfire and disaster response.

Event Details

Proceeds from Rescue Roundup support the training, equipment, technology, and operational resources needed to keep Search & Rescue volunteers ready to respond. Tickets are $250, and sponsorship opportunities are available. Space is limited.