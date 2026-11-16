Peppermint Kids Club
Peppermint Kids Club
Celebrate the season with a festive morning at The Collection! Beloved holiday characters will make a special appearance for a day of family fun, including crafts, face painting and more. Presented by Sunny Smiles Dentistry for Children and Young Adults.
Bring the kids and a picnic blanket and head over to the grass at Collection Park!
The Collection at RiverPark
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
The Collection at RiverPark
2751 Park View CtOxnard, California 93036
(805) 278-9500