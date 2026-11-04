NPR for the California Coast.

© 2026 KCLU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oxnard Historic Farm Park Market

Oxnard Historic Farm Park Market

Oxnard Historic Farm Park Market | November 15th

Join us on Sunday, November 15, from 9 AM to 2 PM for a wonderful day of shopping, food, music, and community at Oxnard Historic Farm Park!

Explore a thoughtfully curated selection of Ventura County small businesses, local artisans, vintage treasures, handmade goods, and one-of-a-kind finds, all set against the charming backdrop of a historic farm property.

Come hungry! Enjoy delicious breakfast and lunch options from local food vendors while listening to live music and soaking up the welcoming community atmosphere.

Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026
Time: 9 AM–2 PM
Location: Oxnard Historic Farm Park, 1251 Gottfried Place, Oxnard, CA 93030

Learn more: www.oxnardfarmpark.org

Oxnard Historic Farm Park
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM, every month on Sunday through Nov 15, 2026.

Event Supported By

Hen and Hearth Market
8054550717
henandhearthmarket@gmail.com
www.henandhearthmarket.com

Artist Group Info

Hen and Hearth Market
Oxnard Historic Farm Park
1601 Harbor Boulevard
Oxnard, California 93035
8055253212
presidentGB@carldogs.org
https://carldogs.org/events-2/pooch-parade/