Oxnard Historic Farm Park Market | November 15th

Join us on Sunday, November 15, from 9 AM to 2 PM for a wonderful day of shopping, food, music, and community at Oxnard Historic Farm Park!

Explore a thoughtfully curated selection of Ventura County small businesses, local artisans, vintage treasures, handmade goods, and one-of-a-kind finds, all set against the charming backdrop of a historic farm property.

Come hungry! Enjoy delicious breakfast and lunch options from local food vendors while listening to live music and soaking up the welcoming community atmosphere.

Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026

Time: 9 AM–2 PM

Location: Oxnard Historic Farm Park, 1251 Gottfried Place, Oxnard, CA 93030

Learn more: www.oxnardfarmpark.org