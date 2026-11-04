Oxnard Historic Farm Park Market
Oxnard Historic Farm Park Market
Oxnard Historic Farm Park Market | November 15th
Join us on Sunday, November 15, from 9 AM to 2 PM for a wonderful day of shopping, food, music, and community at Oxnard Historic Farm Park!
Explore a thoughtfully curated selection of Ventura County small businesses, local artisans, vintage treasures, handmade goods, and one-of-a-kind finds, all set against the charming backdrop of a historic farm property.
Come hungry! Enjoy delicious breakfast and lunch options from local food vendors while listening to live music and soaking up the welcoming community atmosphere.
Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026
Time: 9 AM–2 PM
Location: Oxnard Historic Farm Park, 1251 Gottfried Place, Oxnard, CA 93030
Learn more: www.oxnardfarmpark.org
Oxnard Historic Farm Park
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM, every month on Sunday through Nov 15, 2026.
Event Supported By
Hen and Hearth Market
8054550717
henandhearthmarket@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Oxnard Historic Farm Park
1601 Harbor BoulevardOxnard, California 93035
8055253212
presidentGB@carldogs.org