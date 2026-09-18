OPEN STUDIOS - SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY ARTS

This event is Saturday & Sunday Oct. 10-11 and 17-18 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, all days

OPEN STUDIOS - SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

This free event allows the public to visit artists in their home studios to see the tools and discuss the processes they use to create art. All artwork purchased on the tour directly supports the participating artists.

To learn more about the artists, see their work, and download digital maps, go to SLOCountyArts.ORG/OSAT

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If you have any questions about this submission, please call me at 805-540-4250, Thanks for your consideration. All the best, Leigh