OPEN STUDIOS - SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY ARTS
OPEN STUDIOS - SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY ARTS
This event is Saturday & Sunday Oct. 10-11 and 17-18 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, all days
OPEN STUDIOS - SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
This free event allows the public to visit artists in their home studios to see the tools and discuss the processes they use to create art. All artwork purchased on the tour directly supports the participating artists.
To learn more about the artists, see their work, and download digital maps, go to SLOCountyArts.ORG/OSAT
————————————————
If you have any questions about this submission, please call me at 805-540-4250, Thanks for your consideration. All the best, Leigh
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY ARTS
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Oct 18, 2026.
Event Supported By
San Luis Obispo County Arts
805-544-9251
Office@slocountyarts.org
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY ARTS
P.O. Box 12810San Luis Obispo, California 93406
805-544-9251
Office@slocountyarts.org