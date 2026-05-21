MOXI’s After-Hours Family Party “Game On”

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, presents an action-packed evening inspired by popular video game franchises at the annual Family Party entitled “Game On.”

This after-hours event features hands-on, themed activities led by MOXI staff and community partners that connect the skills used in video games with physics, observation, creativity, and the natural world.

Food, drinks, and adult beverages will be for sale, and a nonstop dance party led by DJ Spencer will take place on the rooftop. Costumes are encouraged.

Many of the museum’s exhibits will be adapted to relate to recognizable video game universes; one focused on block-building and mining, another inhabited by battling pocket monsters, and one with high-speed racing and a familiar overall-wearing, mustachioed hero.