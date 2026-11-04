Montecito Menorah Lighting
Montecito Menorah Lighting
Celebrate Chanukah with the Montecito community! Join us at the Corner Green for the annual Montecito Menorah Lighting, with music, latkes, donuts and activities for kids. Last year hundreds came out to celebrate!
All are welcome - free of charge!
Menorah lighting at 5:40 PM.
The Corner Green
Free
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Chabad of Montecito
805-613-7199
rabbi@jewishmontecito.org
The Corner Green
516 San Ysidro Rd (NE corner of San Ysidro Rd & East Valley Rd)Montecito, California 93108