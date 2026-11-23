Join Little Kitchen Academy for a fun, hands-on experience filled with festive activities, delicious treats and holiday cheer to celebrate the official Thousand Oaks grand opening! Community members and media are invited to RSVP in advance at https://bit.ly/LKAGrandOpening.

Guests can explore interactive activity stations, including making fresh seasonal fruit salad or assembling their own hot chocolate mix to take home.

Enjoy a selection of signature LKA dips while connecting with the community. Guests will also receive special LKA swag and have the opportunity to capture memories at our festive photo wall. Whether you're mixing, shaking or sipping, there's something fun for the whole family!