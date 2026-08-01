📢 Let’s Talk About the Health Care Crisis: Community Conversation

Are you tired of rising health care costs or the burden of medical debt? Do you want to understand how a single-payer system would actually work for our community?

A program which covers everyone, costs less, and puts patients over profits!

Join Physicians for a National Health Program (PNHP) for an open discussion on the challenges facing our current health care system and how a universal, single-payer program could address them.

🗓️ Event Details

Date: Sunday, August 9, 2026

Time: 3:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M.

Location: Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101 (Jefferson Hall & Courtyard)

Admission: FREE and open to everyone!

💬 What We’ll Discuss

Rising costs and the weight of medical debt.

Barriers to medications, specialists, and preventive care.

The impact of administrative waste and corporate influence.

Retaining your freedom to choose your own doctors and hospitals.

✨ Why Your Voice Matters

Whether you are a patient, health professional, student, or local business owner, your experiences are vital to this conversation. We will be serving light refreshments in the Courtyard, providing a space to connect and share your story.

Health care is a human right. Let’s work together to make it accessible to everyone.