Holiday Art Market
Holiday Art Market
Fri 6 pm – 9 pm Sat 11 am – 6 pm Sun 12 pm – 4 pm
Purchase unique works of art and beautiful hand-crafted gift items from more than forty Artists-in-Residence and guest artists. Enjoy an incredible array of musical performances, sumptuous food, and fun activities for children. Visit our galleries and our artists’ studios, bask in the joy of the creative spirit, while finding the perfectly unique gift for someone special.
Studio Channel Islands Art Studio
06:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Dec 06, 2026.
Artist Group Info
Martin Chadwick
info@studiochannelislands.org
Studio Channel Islands Art Studio
2222 Ventura BlvdCamarillo, California 93010
805-383-1368
studiochannlislandsart@gmail.com