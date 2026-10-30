Holiday Art Market

Fri 6 pm – 9 pm Sat 11 am – 6 pm Sun 12 pm – 4 pm

Purchase unique works of art and beautiful hand-crafted gift items from more than forty Artists-in-Residence and guest artists. Enjoy an incredible array of musical performances, sumptuous food, and fun activities for children. Visit our galleries and our artists’ studios, bask in the joy of the creative spirit, while finding the perfectly unique gift for someone special.