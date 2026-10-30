NPR for the California Coast.

© 2026 KCLU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Holiday Art Market

Holiday Art Market

Fri 6 pm – 9 pm Sat 11 am – 6 pm Sun 12 pm – 4 pm

Purchase unique works of art and beautiful hand-crafted gift items from more than forty Artists-in-Residence and guest artists. Enjoy an incredible array of musical performances, sumptuous food, and fun activities for children. Visit our galleries and our artists’ studios, bask in the joy of the creative spirit, while finding the perfectly unique gift for someone special.

Studio Channel Islands Art Studio
06:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Dec 06, 2026.
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Martin Chadwick
info@studiochannelislands.org
Studio Channel Islands Art Studio
2222 Ventura Blvd
Camarillo, California 93010
805-383-1368
studiochannlislandsart@gmail.com
https://studiochannelislands.org/