Historic hiking & walking trails talk at Carp History Museum

Paths Through Time: Historic Trails of Santa Barbara County and Their Influence on Modern Life is the next topic in the Carpinteria Valley Museum of History’s Talk & Talkback Speaker Series. Mark Wilkinson, director of the Santa Barbara Trails Council, will dive into historic trail networks, beginning with Indigenous routes and continuing through Spanish and early American corridors. He’ll then discuss how the past and present connect through recreation, conservation, and community involvement.

The 2026 Talk & Talkback Speaker Series is hosted by the Carpinteria Valley Museum of History. Paths Through Time: Historic Trails of Santa Barbara County and Their Influence on Modern Life will be held on Thursday, July 23 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the museum, 956 Maple Ave. in downtown Carpinteria. The talk is free for members of the museum and $10 per person for visitors. No rsvps required. Ticket sales at the door.

For more information on the Talk & Talkback Speaker Series, volunteering at the museum, or other questions, call (805) 684-3112, email info@carpinteriahistoricalmuseum.org, or visit carpinteriahistoricalmuseum.org/events.

