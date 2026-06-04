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Healthcare for Homeless Animals 30th Anniversary Fundraiser

Healthcare for Homeless Animals 30th Anniversary Fundraiser

Healthcare for Homeless Animals is celebrating 30 years of helping shelter animals with a special anniversary fundraiser on Sunday, September 27, 2026, at Westlake Yacht Club.

This heartfelt brunch event will bring together animal lovers, volunteers, veterinary partners, shelter staff, donors, sponsors, local businesses, and community supporters. Guests will enjoy brunch, welcome drinks, coffee, tea, soft drinks, special gifts, raffles, silent auction prizes, animal success stories, and meaningful moments celebrating three decades of saving lives.

Proceeds help Healthcare for Homeless Animals fund medical care for shelter animals at Agoura Animal Care Center, including exams, diagnostics, x-rays, surgeries, medications, dental care, senior wellness care, foster recovery, rehabilitation, and other essential treatment.

Tickets and event information: www.healthcareforhomelessanimals.org/events
Sponsorship & Donations: www.healthcareforhomelessanimals.org/sponsorship-2026

Westlake Yacht Club
149
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Healthcare for Homeless Animals
8184834228
hhaagoura@gmail.com
www.healthcareforhomelessanimals.org

Artist Group Info

hhaagoura@gmail.com
Healthcare For Homeless Animals
Westlake Yacht Club
32119 Lindero Canyon Road
Westlake Village, California 91361