Healthcare for Homeless Animals 30th Anniversary Fundraiser

Healthcare for Homeless Animals is celebrating 30 years of helping shelter animals with a special anniversary fundraiser on Sunday, September 27, 2026, at Westlake Yacht Club.

This heartfelt brunch event will bring together animal lovers, volunteers, veterinary partners, shelter staff, donors, sponsors, local businesses, and community supporters. Guests will enjoy brunch, welcome drinks, coffee, tea, soft drinks, special gifts, raffles, silent auction prizes, animal success stories, and meaningful moments celebrating three decades of saving lives.

Proceeds help Healthcare for Homeless Animals fund medical care for shelter animals at Agoura Animal Care Center, including exams, diagnostics, x-rays, surgeries, medications, dental care, senior wellness care, foster recovery, rehabilitation, and other essential treatment.

Tickets and event information: www.healthcareforhomelessanimals.org/events

Sponsorship & Donations: www.healthcareforhomelessanimals.org/sponsorship-2026