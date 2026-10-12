Free Halloween Playdate at the Yarrow Family YMCA

Little ones ages infant to 5 years old and their parents/caregivers are invited to the Yarrow Family YMCA Halloween Playdate on Friday, October 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The free event is open to all YMCA members and nonmembers. Kids are encouraged to dress in their favorite Halloween costumes. They can show off their costumes in a Halloween parade, participate in a Halloween dance party, and play and participate in lots of enrichment activities. Honey Cup Coffee will also be available for purchase during the event. To register, go to https://bit.ly/4rVmILm. For more information, contact Cassidy Chernoff at cchernoff@sevymca.org.