ETI Corral 37 Day of the Horse & Showdeo

Celebrate Conejo Valley’s rich equestrian heritage at the Day of the Horse & Showdeo, a free, family-friendly event packed with western tradition and entertainment for all ages. Experience thrilling live arena action featuring a Grand Entry, horse riding demonstrations, and a Parade of Horses. Kids can enjoy a hands-on Critter Corral, a Pony Photo Booth, a roping station, face painting, arts and crafts, and fun games with prizes—plus free gift bags for the first 200 children to arrive! With delicious options from local food trucks on site, it’s the perfect afternoon outing for the entire community. Doors open at 11:00 am, Grand Entry for Showdeo starts at 12:30. Sponsored by ETI Corral 37.