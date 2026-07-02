Join us for the Designing Futures Teen Art Show, a free community event showcasing and selling original artwork created by local artists ages 10–18. Designing Futures is a free summer entrepreneurship program that teaches young artists how to build a creative business by exploring branding, pricing, marketing, and professional presentation. The Teen Art Show is the culmination of the program, where participants will exhibit and sell their work to the public for the first time.

Visitors can browse a variety of original artwork while supporting emerging artists from across Conejo Valley. Admission is free, and all are welcome.