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Demystifying Neurotherapy: Understanding the Key to Brain Health

Demystifying Neurotherapy: Understanding the Key to Brain Health

You track your sleep and your steps, but what about the organ running the whole show? NeuroField Neurotherapy is taking over the Faulkner Gallery for a free evening about the brain, hosted by two Santa Barbara local doctors who have pioneered neurotechnology and the field. Dr. Tiff Thompson and Dr. Nicholas Dogris will explain how a brain gets mapped, what neurostimulation actually feels like (spoiler: like a tickle on your scalp), how it differs from neurofeedback, and what happens when a treatment plan is built for one specific brain instead of a whole category of people.

You will watch brain activity show up on a screen in real time. You will see before and after brain maps from real patients. You will get to ask absolutely anything, and there is a community prize drawing at the end plus light refreshments.

No prior neuroscience required. Bring your questions, bring a friend, bring the family member who keeps asking how they can improve their mental health. Join us for an exploration of mental health and brainmaxxing.

Faulkner Main Gallery at the Santa Barbara Pubic Library
05:15 PM - 06:15 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

NeuroField Neurotherapy
(805) 453-6190
admin@neurofieldneurotherapy.com
neurofieldneurotherapy.com
Faulkner Main Gallery at the Santa Barbara Pubic Library
40 E Anapamu St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Santa Barbara, California 93101
805-962-7653
https://library.santabarbaraca.gov/