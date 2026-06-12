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Conejo Valley Amateur Radio Club Field Day

Conejo Valley Amateur Radio Club Field Day

Field Day is amateur radio's open house. Every June, more than 31,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio's science, skill and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event. Field Day has been an annual event since 1933, and remains the most popular event in ham radio.

We welcome the public to come learn more about ham radio!

Dickens Patch Field
11:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Dickens Patch Field
378 W Potrero Rd
Westlake Village, California
Keith@W6KME.org
cvarc.org