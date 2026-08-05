Comedy for Our Community: Dennis Regan Live

Enjoy a night of nonstop laughter under the stars while supporting two organizations that make a meaningful difference in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Comedian Dennis Regan brings his quick wit, relatable storytelling, and brilliantly funny observations about everyday life to Solvang Festival Theater. Dennis has entertained audiences for decades, with appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman, The Tonight Show, Comedy Central, and Showtime. His laid-back style, sharp perspective, and effortless delivery have made him a favorite on stages across the country.

Opening the evening is our very own Santa Ynez Valley comedian Owen Andersen & Bangs Out!, bringing high-energy improv, spontaneous comedy, and big laughs to kick off an unforgettable night.

Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the incredible community work of Solvang Rotary Club and Solvang Theaterfest.

Through scholarships, youth programs, local initiatives, community support, and charitable outreach, Solvang Rotary continues to make a lasting impact throughout the Santa Ynez Valley while helping keep arts and entertainment thriving at Solvang Festival Theater.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the theater's beautiful outdoor garden setting before the show. Beer, wine, snacks, and concessions will be available for purchase throughout the evening.

Come for the comedy and leave knowing your ticket helped support two organizations serving the local community.