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Chanukah on State St. – Giant Menorah Lighting

Chanukah on State St. – Giant Menorah Lighting

Join the Jewish community for the lighting of the giant menorah on State Street, with hot latkes and doughnuts, festive music, and a giant Chanukah snow globe. Fun for the whole family. All welcome!

State Street (900 block, between Canon Perdido & Carrillo)
Free · All welcome
04:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chabad of Santa Barbara
(805) 683-1544
info@sbchabad.org
https://SBChabad.org/menorah
State Street (900 block, between Canon Perdido & Carrillo)
913 State St
Santa Barbara, California 93101