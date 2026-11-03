Chanukah on State St. – Giant Menorah Lighting
Chanukah on State St. – Giant Menorah Lighting
Join the Jewish community for the lighting of the giant menorah on State Street, with hot latkes and doughnuts, festive music, and a giant Chanukah snow globe. Fun for the whole family. All welcome!
State Street (900 block, between Canon Perdido & Carrillo)
Free · All welcome
04:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Chabad of Santa Barbara
(805) 683-1544
info@sbchabad.org
State Street (900 block, between Canon Perdido & Carrillo)
913 State StSanta Barbara, California 93101