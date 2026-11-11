News pitch — four free Chanukah celebrations across Ventura, Dec 6-10

For KCLU's local news / PSA coverage: Chabad of Ventura has four free public Chanukah celebrations across Ventura, Dec 6-10, all open to everyone:

- Sun, Dec 6, 3:30-5pm — Light Up Downtown Chanukah Festival, Mission Park, Downtown Ventura. Live klezmer music, Chris the Juggler, Donut Lab, grand menorah lighting.

- Mon, Dec 7, 12-1pm — Chanukah Menorah Lighting, Ventura County Government Center, Hall of Administration Courtyard, 800 S. Victoria Ave. With local officials, hot latkes, fresh donuts.

- Wed, Dec 9, 4-5pm — Chanukah at the Harbor, Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Dr. Mr. Nebula's Juggling Show, arts & crafts.

- Thu, Dec 10, 6-7pm — Chanukah Party at Pacific View Mall, 40th Anniversary, 3301-1 E. Main St. Magic show, kids' Chanukah bracelet making.

Dec 7 would make an easy midday photo and interview stop. Full details at ChabadVentura.com. Happy to arrange an interview.

Contact: Yakov Latowicz, Chabad of Ventura, rabbi@chabadventura.com, 805-685-7441, https://ChabadVentura.com