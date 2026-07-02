Cambria Christmas Market
Cambria Christmas Market
Experience the magic of the Cambria Christmas Market, returning Nov. 27 through Dec. 31, 2026 located in the charming town of Cambria, CA. The event features more than 3 million twinkling Christmas lights, a German-inspired artisan vendor market, visits with Santa, a train ride, cozy fire pits, live music, festive food and drinks, and more. Whether you're planning a holiday outing or a relaxing weekend getaway, the Cambria Christmas Market offers a memorable experience for couples, families, and friends alike. We hope you will join us to create magical holiday memories at the best holiday event on California’s Central Coast!
Cambria Pines Lodge
$30 - $50
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Cambria Christmas Market
(844) 805-9627
Info@CambriaChristmasMarket.com
Artist Group Info
jessicad@moonstonehotels.com
Cambria Pines Lodge
2905 Burton DrCambria, California 93428
805-927-4200
jessicad@moonstonehotels.com