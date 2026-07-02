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Cambria Christmas Market

Cambria Christmas Market

Experience the magic of the Cambria Christmas Market, returning Nov. 27 through Dec. 31, 2026 located in the charming town of Cambria, CA. The event features more than 3 million twinkling Christmas lights, a German-inspired artisan vendor market, visits with Santa, a train ride, cozy fire pits, live music, festive food and drinks, and more. Whether you're planning a holiday outing or a relaxing weekend getaway, the Cambria Christmas Market offers a memorable experience for couples, families, and friends alike. We hope you will join us to create magical holiday memories at the best holiday event on California’s Central Coast!

Cambria Pines Lodge
$30 - $50
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cambria Christmas Market
(844) 805-9627
Info@CambriaChristmasMarket.com
https://www.cambriachristmasmarket.com/

Artist Group Info

jessicad@moonstonehotels.com
Cambria Pines Lodge
2905 Burton Dr
Cambria, California 93428
805-927-4200
jessicad@moonstonehotels.com
https://www.cambriapineslodge.com/