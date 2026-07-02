Experience the magic of the Cambria Christmas Market, returning Nov. 27 through Dec. 31, 2026 located in the charming town of Cambria, CA. The event features more than 3 million twinkling Christmas lights, a German-inspired artisan vendor market, visits with Santa, a train ride, cozy fire pits, live music, festive food and drinks, and more. Whether you're planning a holiday outing or a relaxing weekend getaway, the Cambria Christmas Market offers a memorable experience for couples, families, and friends alike. We hope you will join us to create magical holiday memories at the best holiday event on California’s Central Coast!