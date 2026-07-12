Camarillo Gus Macker 3-on3 Basketball Tournament
Camarillo Gus Macker 3-on3 Basketball Tournament
America's largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament is coming to Camarillo! Join players of all ages for a fun-filled weekend of basketball, food and music, benefitting the Boys & Girls Club of Camarillo and Casa Pacifica. Whether you're playing, cheering or volunteering there's something for everyone at this exciting family-friendly event!
Looking for players as well as volunteers. Join us today!
Bob Kildee Community Park
$200
08:30 AM - 04:30 PM, every day through Aug 30, 2026.
Event Supported By
3v3 Impact
(805) 410-1776
impact@gmail.com
Bob Kildee Community Park
1030 Temple AveCamarillo, California 93010
(805) 482-1996
mparker@pvrpd.org