NPR for the California Coast.

© 2026 KCLU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Camarillo Gus Macker 3-on3 Basketball Tournament

Camarillo Gus Macker 3-on3 Basketball Tournament

America's largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament is coming to Camarillo! Join players of all ages for a fun-filled weekend of basketball, food and music, benefitting the Boys & Girls Club of Camarillo and Casa Pacifica. Whether you're playing, cheering or volunteering there's something for everyone at this exciting family-friendly event!

Looking for players as well as volunteers. Join us today!

Bob Kildee Community Park
$200
08:30 AM - 04:30 PM, every day through Aug 30, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

3v3 Impact
(805) 410-1776
impact@gmail.com
https://linktr.ee/3v3Impact
Bob Kildee Community Park
1030 Temple Ave
Camarillo, California 93010
(805) 482-1996
mparker@pvrpd.org
https://www.pvrpd.org/bob-kildee-community-park