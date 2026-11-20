The inaugural California Ocean Summit is a global convening in Santa Barbara of over 200 leaders advancing ocean stewardship through science, policy, philanthropy, investment, conservation, and the arts.

Alongside the Working Summit, the Ocean Stories Festival offers a family-friendly day of ocean-themed films, storytelling, and hands-on experiences at the Santa Barbara Public Library. Community of all ages are invited to build a deeper connection to California's coast and ocean ecosystems and to see the role each of us can play in a more resilient future. The Ocean Stories Festival is free and open to the public, no tickets required.

Highlights include:

Andrew Zimmern sneak preview & book signing. The Emmy-winning chef, TV host, author, and sustainable food advocate will hold a conversation with Executive Producer Jennifer Bushman following a preview of Hope in the Water Season 2, putting the future of seafood on the table. He will also sign copies of The Blue Food Cookbook, available for purchase at the event.

Documentary screenings & discussions. Adam Ernster’s Battle of the Blues highlights blue whale conservation efforts in Southern California. Kelp forest restoration comes alive in Jim Knowlton’s Harvest to Heal, featuring the project led by Kim Selkoe, Ph.D., of Commercial Fisherman of Santa Barbara. The award-winning Sequoias of the Sea also looks at the impact of kelp forest loss, complemented by a deep dive conversation with co-directors Natasha Benjamin and Ana Blanco, alongside journalist and scuba diver David Helvarg and local urchin diver Trent Pettersen. The new World Wildlife Fund short Sea to Farm traces seaweed from Indigenous communities and coastal growers to scientists and farmers testing seaweed-based products in real-world conditions.

Book signings & giveaways. Forest of the Sea by David Helvarg will be available for purchase and signing, and the illustrator of children’s book Dreams of a Scientist: Lessons from the Sea will be on site to sign copies. Families can also receive a free signed copy of Blair Williamson’s award-winning The Ocean Protectors: Colors of the Coral Reef (while supplies last).

Touch tanks run by students. Students from Cabrillo High School's Lompoc Aquarium program host outdoor touch tanks.

Young changemakers in the spotlight. Local student environmental groups showcase their work and impact in the community.

Ocean story time. Live children's book readings, ocean-themed play with Kathy’s Movement & Music, and a screening of Not Just Water, a short documentary about youth access to the ocean, followed by a conversation with Sea League Executive Director Chris Ragland.

To sign up for updates and see the full schedule, visit calocean.org/public-programming

