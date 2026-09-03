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Cal Poly Pier Open House

Cal Poly’s Center for Coastal Marine Sciences holds its open house at the Cal Poly Pier. Photo by Dylan Head/Multimedia Producer/Cal Poly 10-28-23

Cal Poly Pier Open House

The community is invited to experience the Cal Poly Pier Open House in Avila Beach from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the university’s pier acquisition. Enjoy touch tanks featuring marine creatures, view tiny marine species through microscopes, and learn about local marine environments and the scientific studies conducted by Cal Poly students and faculty.

For more information, go to: https://marine.calpoly.edu/pier-open-house.

Cal Poly Pier
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Cal Poly Center for Coastal Marine Sciences
8057565376
ccms@calpoly.edu
Cal Poly (Center for Coastal Marine Sciences)

Artist Group Info

ccms@calpoly.edu
Cal Poly (Center for Coastal Marine Sciences)
Cal Poly Pier
Cal Poly Pier, Avila Beach
Avila Beach , California 93405
8057565376
ccms@calpoly.edu
https://marine.calpoly.edu/pier-open-house