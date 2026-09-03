The community is invited to experience the Cal Poly Pier Open House in Avila Beach from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the university’s pier acquisition. Enjoy touch tanks featuring marine creatures, view tiny marine species through microscopes, and learn about local marine environments and the scientific studies conducted by Cal Poly students and faculty.

For more information, go to: https://marine.calpoly.edu/pier-open-house.

