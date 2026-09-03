Cal Poly Pier Open House
Cal Poly Pier Open House
The community is invited to experience the Cal Poly Pier Open House in Avila Beach from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the university’s pier acquisition. Enjoy touch tanks featuring marine creatures, view tiny marine species through microscopes, and learn about local marine environments and the scientific studies conducted by Cal Poly students and faculty.
For more information, go to: https://marine.calpoly.edu/pier-open-house.
Cal Poly Pier
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Cal Poly Center for Coastal Marine Sciences
8057565376
ccms@calpoly.edu
Artist Group Info
ccms@calpoly.edu
Cal Poly Pier
Cal Poly Pier, Avila BeachAvila Beach , California 93405
8057565376
ccms@calpoly.edu