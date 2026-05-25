C.A.R.E.4Paws - Double your impact this May with our $60,000 Gift-Match Challenge!

As part of our Community Cares Campaign, C.A.R.E.4Paws invites you to help sustain our critical work so no pet owner has to choose between caring for their pets and making ends meet. Through May 31, every dollar you donate will be matched dollar-for-dollar—up to $60,000!

How to participate: Visit care4paws.org/community/ to learn more and make your tax-deductible donation. Your support makes all the difference for local pet families. We appreciate your kindness!

