Braver Angels National Ambassador John Wood Jr. to Speak in Santa Barbara!

Braver Angels’ National Ambassador, John Wood Jr. will speak in Santa Barbara on May 23 to articulate the grassroots organization’s renewed vision. Braver Angels is leading the nation’s largest cross-partisan, volunteer-led movement to bridge the partisan divide and strengthen our democratic republic. The event starts at noon at Oceanhills Covenant Church in downtown Santa Barbara, with plenty of free parking.

John Wood Jr is Braver Angels’ national ambassador and director of public engagement. He comes to Santa Barbara to deliver an important message from the leadership team about our renewed vision and mission and to relaunch the Santa Barbara chapter that began in 2016. Throughout our history as a nation we have always had to meet each moment of division and discord with courage and willingness to engage with the ideas that can divide us. Braver Angels’ vision is an America that recognizes difference as a strength, and not a weakness. There is no better messenger than Wood.

