AWC-SB Presents Crisis Communications – Valuable lessons for all communicators

Crisis Communications

Valuable lessons for all communicators

Join AWC-SB for our first meeting of the season, kicking off with a timely discussion about communicating during a crisis. Accomplished women leaders in crisis and emergency communications will take us behind the scenes, share their stories, and provide helpful insights learned through navigating different kinds of crises. How do you communicate to the public responsibly when information is changing quickly? Fire, weather-related disasters, and other emergencies call for trustworthy sources of information and timely, organized messaging through multiple channels. The panelists will engage with the audience, sharing relatable experiences and valuable lessons that will benefit all communications professionals.

Panelists:

Kelly Hubbard, Emergency Management and Crisis Communications Leader

Jackie Ruiz, Emergency Preparedness Communications & Outreach Coordinator, Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management

Camie Barnwell, Director of Communications & Public Information Officer, Santa Barbara County Education Office

Liliana Encinas, Bilingual (English/Spanish) Public Outreach Coordinator and Public Information Officer for the Santa Barbara City Fire Department

Members Free / $25 Non-member Guests

Register: https://awcsb.org/crisis-communications-oct-14/