Art in Service of the Land - Panel & Reception

Join the UCSB Library to celebrate the Art in Service of the Land exhibition with a special panel discussion honoring the vital intersection of creative practice and environmental stewardship.

Through a panel discussion discover how art and painting on location does more than capture beauty—it services the land by fostering public engagement and supporting the preservation of the Devereux Slough and North Campus Open Space (NCOS).

A reception with light refreshments on the Mountain Courtyard will follow the 50 minute panel discussion.

About the Exhibition

Art in Service of the Land is a collaborative exhibition curated by the Oak Group and the Cheadle Center for Biodiversity & Ecological Restoration in partnership with UCSB Library staff. This exhibition invites viewers to explore how art documents, interprets, and amplifies the ongoing work of conservation, revealing the beauty and complexity of the North Campus Open Space (NCOS) and inspiring engagement with our local environment.

This event may be photographed or recorded.