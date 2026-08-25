Art Bash
Art Bash
The Art Bash is a celebration of our creative community and your opportunity to explore the various art forms that flourish at SCIART. The event features three immerse art experiences, free workshops and live performances as well as installations and guided tours of the Artist Studios.
Studio Channel Islands
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Studio Channel Islands
8053831368
studiochannlislandsart@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
info@studiochannelislands.org
Studio Channel Islands
2222 E Ventura Blvd.Camarillo, California 93010
8053831368
info@studiochannelislands.org