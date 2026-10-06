Add Your Photos to Campus History
Add Your Photos to Campus History
UCSB Library Special Research Collections invites past and present Gauchos to help
preserve and share the stories that shape our campus history. Bring up to five favorite
photos from your time at UCSB. We'll scan them for free while you wait, return your
originals, and add the digital copies to the Library community archives project.
From game days and concerts to parties in Isla Vista and surfing Campus Point, student
photographs connect generations and reflect the spirit of student and campus life. Any
photo from your time at UCSB is welcome, and your snapshots will become part of campus
history.
Examples of photos we'd love to see:
Athletics and game days
Student organization events
Concerts and festivals
Surfing at Campus Point
Dorm life
Campus protests and activism
Roommates and friends
Life in Isla Vista
Graduation
What to bring
1 to 5 printed photos from your time at UCSB
Loose and unframed, 8.5 x 11 inches or smaller
Images you're comfortable having shared online
Please don't bring
Photos still mounted in albums or scrapbooks
Yearbooks, newspaper clippings, or other publications
Professional portraits or other copyrighted images
Digital photos, film, video, or audio recordings