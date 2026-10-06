Add Your Photos to Campus History

UCSB Library Special Research Collections invites past and present Gauchos to help

preserve and share the stories that shape our campus history. Bring up to five favorite

photos from your time at UCSB. We'll scan them for free while you wait, return your

originals, and add the digital copies to the Library community archives project.

From game days and concerts to parties in Isla Vista and surfing Campus Point, student

photographs connect generations and reflect the spirit of student and campus life. Any

photo from your time at UCSB is welcome, and your snapshots will become part of campus

history.

Examples of photos we'd love to see:

Athletics and game days

Student organization events

Concerts and festivals

Surfing at Campus Point

Dorm life

Campus protests and activism

Roommates and friends

Life in Isla Vista

Graduation

What to bring

1 to 5 printed photos from your time at UCSB

Loose and unframed, 8.5 x 11 inches or smaller

Images you're comfortable having shared online

Please don't bring

Photos still mounted in albums or scrapbooks

Yearbooks, newspaper clippings, or other publications

Professional portraits or other copyrighted images

Digital photos, film, video, or audio recordings