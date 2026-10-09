Experience a traditional European winter festival at the 5th Annual Holidays in the Village, A European Marketplace, Saturday and Sunday, December 5 and 6. Visitors can browse 60 artisan shops for holiday gifts in a festive, family atmosphere.

The Festive Garden and Le French Quarter feature traditional European foods and beverages, including bratwurst, soft pretzels, French pastries, Glühwein (warm mulled wine), mimosas, apple cider, and hot cocoa. The Kris Kringle Village, featuring Kris Kringle and Mrs. Kringle, includes face painting, Art Trek holiday crafts, a holiday train, and a Village Bear Scavenger Hunt. Carolers and live music will entertain visitors throughout the day.

Admission and parking are free. Hours are 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. Holidays In The Village is presented by the Rotary Club of Westlake Village and hosted at The Oaks (W. Wilbur Rd. and W. Thousand Oaks Blvd. parking lot) in Thousand Oaks. Proceeds support local nonprofits.

For more information, visit http://www.HolidaysInTheVillage.org or email info@holidaysinthevillage.org.