5-Star Theatricals Presents RAPUNZEL AND HER HOLIDAY WISH
5-Star Theatricals Presents RAPUNZEL AND HER HOLIDAY WISH
The holiday Panto tradition continues! From the Lythgo family, creators of the beloved holiday Pantos audiences have come to know and love, comes RAPUNZEL AND HER HOLIDAY WISH — a magical new adventure full of laughter, music, audience participation, and outrageous fun. Join Rapunzel on a tangled journey filled with pop hits, larger-than-life characters, and plenty of holiday surprises.
December 11 – 27, 2026
Various time-check website for particular date and time
Scherr Forum Theatre
49-94
07:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Dec 27, 2026.
Event Supported By
5-Star Theatricals
(800) 745-3000
info@5startheatricals.com
Scherr Forum Theatre
2100 E. Thousand Oaks BoulevardThousand Oaks, California 91362