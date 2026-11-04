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32nd Annual Free Community Holiday Dinner – All Are Welcome!

32nd Annual Free Community Holiday Dinner – All Are Welcome!

Temple Adat Elohim warmly invites individuals and families to its 32nd Annual FREE Community Holiday Dinner on Christmas Day, Friday, December 25, 2026, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM in Thousand Oaks!

This annual, nonsectarian event offers a welcoming place for anyone experiencing financial hardship, spending the holiday alone, or simply looking for a warm meal and friendly company.

Guests will enjoy a traditional hot turkey dinner with all the fixings, dessert, festive music, entertainment, and gifts for children.

Everyone is welcome, regardless of age, background, or faith!

Date: Friday, December 25, 2026
Time: 11:30 AM–1:30 PM (arrive anytime)
Location: Temple Adat Elohim, 2420 E. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Admission: FREE – No RSVP required

Learn more: www.adatelohim.org/communityholidaydinner

Temple Adat Elohim
11:30 AM - 01:30 PM on Fri, 25 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Temple Adat Elohim
805-497-7101
operations@adatelohim.com
Temple Adat Elohim
2420 E. Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, California 91362
805-497-7101
TAEHolidayDinner@gmail.com
www.adatelohim.com/holidaydinner