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2027 LEAP Awards Luncheon

2027 LEAP Awards Luncheon

The 2027 LEAP Awards Luncheon will bring together community leaders, philanthropists, and partners who believe in creating brighter futures for children and families.

This year we are honoring Catherine Brozowski, Executive Director of the Audacious Foundation; Chuck Flacks, immediate past President of LEAP’s Board of Directors and Homelessness Services Coordinator for the City of Goleta; and Distinguished Alumnus Dr. Jesus Fandino for their outstanding service to children and families on the Central Coast.

Proceeds from this event will support LEAP programs.

Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort
180
11:15 AM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 26 Feb 2027
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Event Supported By

LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner.
darcyb@leapcentralcoast.org
https://leapcentralcoast.org/2027-leap-awards/
Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort
633 E Cabrillo Blvd
Santa Barbara, California 93103