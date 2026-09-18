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2026 Feast of Faiths

2026 Feast of Faiths

At Ventura County Interfaith Community’s Feast of Faiths, guests from different faith traditions will gather around dishes prepared with care—foods that honor halal principles while celebrating Mediterranean flavors. As people enjoy the cuisine and exchange stories, the meal becomes more than nourishment; it becomes a gentle invitation to understand one another’s practices, values, and hopes. The evening’s warmth comes not only from the food but from the sense of belonging created when diverse communities sit together, listen generously, and find common ground at a shared table.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
$15 to $35
03:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ventura County Interfaith Community
8052316986
webmaster@vcic.info
https://vcic.info
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
3501 Loma Vista Rd
Ventura, California 93003
https://www.vcic.info/2026-feast-of-faiths/