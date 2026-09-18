2026 Feast of Faiths
2026 Feast of Faiths
At Ventura County Interfaith Community’s Feast of Faiths, guests from different faith traditions will gather around dishes prepared with care—foods that honor halal principles while celebrating Mediterranean flavors. As people enjoy the cuisine and exchange stories, the meal becomes more than nourishment; it becomes a gentle invitation to understand one another’s practices, values, and hopes. The evening’s warmth comes not only from the food but from the sense of belonging created when diverse communities sit together, listen generously, and find common ground at a shared table.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
$15 to $35
03:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Ventura County Interfaith Community
8052316986
webmaster@vcic.info
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
3501 Loma Vista RdVentura, California 93003