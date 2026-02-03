2026
Westlake Village socialite who killed two young boys is attempting to have her murder convictions overturned

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published February 3, 2026 at 6:00 AM PST
Rebecca Grossman, who was convicted in February 2024 of the murders of Mark and Jacob Iskander in Westlake Village, is making oral arguments in her appeal on Tuesday afternoon.
Rebecca Grossman struck and Jacob Iskander in September 2020.

Rebecca Grossman struck and killed Mark and Jacob Iskander in September 2020.

An appellate court will hear oral arguments on Tuesday afternoon, in which Rebecca Grossman is attempting to appeal her murder convictions for the killing of Mark and Jacob Iskander in September 2020.

The young boys — who were 11 and 8 when they were killed — were using a marked crosswalk in Westlake Village when Grossman, whose husband is a renowned plastic surgeon at the Grossman Burns Center, sped through at 73mph after meeting her boyfriend Scott Erikson for drinks, and fled the scene.

Jurors found Grossman guilty of two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter, and hit-and-run driving in February 2024 after a lengthy trial. She was sentenced to 15 years to life and faces a maximum of 34 years to life.

Grossman is arguing for the convictions to be reversed. She’s currently held at the state prison in Chino and is eligible for parole as early as March 2033.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
