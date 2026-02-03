Westlake Village socialite who killed two young boys is attempting to have her murder convictions overturned

An appellate court will hear oral arguments on Tuesday afternoon, in which Rebecca Grossman is attempting to appeal her murder convictions for the killing of Mark and Jacob Iskander in September 2020.

The young boys — who were 11 and 8 when they were killed — were using a marked crosswalk in Westlake Village when Grossman, whose husband is a renowned plastic surgeon at the Grossman Burns Center, sped through at 73mph after meeting her boyfriend Scott Erikson for drinks, and fled the scene.

Jurors found Grossman guilty of two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter, and hit-and-run driving in February 2024 after a lengthy trial. She was sentenced to 15 years to life and faces a maximum of 34 years to life.

Grossman is arguing for the convictions to be reversed. She’s currently held at the state prison in Chino and is eligible for parole as early as March 2033.