Rebecca Grossman's request for a new trial is denied

Rebecca Grossman is currently being held in Twin Towers Correctional Facility after being found guilty of the murders of Mark and Jacob Iskander, who were 11 and 8 respectively at the time of the Westlake Village accident, in September 2020.

She appeared in a Van Nuys courtroom on Monday wearing brown prison overalls, and with her hair tied back in a ponytail.

Grossman had asked the court to consider a motion for a new trial alleging prosecutorial misconduct and claiming The People hadn't met the burden of proof for an implied malice murder conviction.

Judge Joseph Brandolino heard arguments from the defendant's lawyer, James Spertus, in which Spertus asked the Court to act as the 13th Juror in the trial.

Brandolino denied the motion for a new trial, on Monday.

"The People proved beyond reasonable doubt the subjective element of implied malice in this case. The defendant was aware of the risk. The People have met their burden," said Brandolino.

Rebecca Grossman was found guilty of the murders of Mark and Jacob Iskander after a six-week trial earlier this year. The two boys were using the crosswalk with their mother Nancy and younger brother Zachary, who had managed to dive out of the way.

The Court had heard she was speeding between 73 and 81mph on Triunfo Canyon Road in Westlake Village on September 29, 2020, and didn't stop after hitting and killing Mark at the scene. Jacob died a short time later at Los Robles Hospital.

Grossman's Mercedes SUV was disabled after the airbag fired, causing her car to stop some way after the accident.

She had consumed alcohol before driving, at a friend's house and at now-closed restaurant Julio's with her boyfriend Scott Erickson.

Rebecca Grossman is due to be sentenced on Monday 10 June.