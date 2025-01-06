2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

They're back! Another round of Santa Ana winds boost the wildfire threat in the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 6, 2025 at 4:03 PM PST
One of the many homes destroyed by the Mountain wildfire in Ventura County.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
One of the many homes destroyed by the Mountain wildfire in Ventura County.

Strongest wind could come in eastern Ventura County and western Los Angeles County.

Another strong wind event is in the forecast for the Tri-Counties, which could again bring a potentially dangerous wildfire risk to the region.

The wind could start to pick up early Tuesday morning, with 30-50 mile an hour wind likely, and gusts topping 80 miles an hour possible.

Red Flag warnings will start to take effect early Tuesday morning and last until at least Thursday night.

The strongest Santa Ana winds are predicted for eastern Ventura County and Western Los Angeles County. But, there’s also expected to be elevated wildfire danger due to wind in the Santa Ynez Mountain range in southern Santa Barbara County.

More than 70,000 Southern California Edison customers in Ventura County have been notified that they could be impacted by precautionary public safety power shutoffs, which would be used to try to prevent the accidental start of brush fires from downed power lines.
 
Tags
california coast newscal coast newswildfiresRed Flag Warningbrush fire threatsanta ana winds
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco