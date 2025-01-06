They're back! Another round of Santa Ana winds boost the wildfire threat in the Tri-Counties

Another strong wind event is in the forecast for the Tri-Counties, which could again bring a potentially dangerous wildfire risk to the region.

The wind could start to pick up early Tuesday morning, with 30-50 mile an hour wind likely, and gusts topping 80 miles an hour possible.

Red Flag warnings will start to take effect early Tuesday morning and last until at least Thursday night.

The strongest Santa Ana winds are predicted for eastern Ventura County and Western Los Angeles County. But, there’s also expected to be elevated wildfire danger due to wind in the Santa Ynez Mountain range in southern Santa Barbara County.

More than 70,000 Southern California Edison customers in Ventura County have been notified that they could be impacted by precautionary public safety power shutoffs, which would be used to try to prevent the accidental start of brush fires from downed power lines.



