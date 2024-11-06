2024
FEMA Fire Management Assistance granted for the Mountain Fire

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published November 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM PST
Multiple homes have been destroyed by the Mountain Fire on Wednesday
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
Multiple homes have been destroyed by the Mountain Fire on Wednesday

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has authorized the use of federal funds to assist the state of California in combating the Mountain Fire, currently burning in Ventura County.

Federal funding is being provided to help fire fighting efforts in the Mountain Fire.

At the time of the request to FEMA, the fire threatened approximately 3,500 homes in and around the communities of Somis, Camarillo, and Saticoy, with a combined population 30,000.

One hundred percent of the threatened homes are primary residences.

A Fire Management Assistance Grant provides federal funding for up to 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs.

The fire started on November 6, 2024, and had burned more than 9,000 acres of state and private land.

Eligible costs covered by FMAGs can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fire.

For more information on FMAGs, visit fema.gov/assistance/public/fire-management-assistance.
