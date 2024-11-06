FEMA Fire Management Assistance granted for the Mountain Fire

Federal funding is being provided to help fire fighting efforts in the Mountain Fire.

At the time of the request to FEMA, the fire threatened approximately 3,500 homes in and around the communities of Somis, Camarillo, and Saticoy, with a combined population 30,000.

One hundred percent of the threatened homes are primary residences.

A Fire Management Assistance Grant provides federal funding for up to 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs.

The fire started on November 6, 2024, and had burned more than 9,000 acres of state and private land.

Eligible costs covered by FMAGs can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fire.

For more information on FMAGs, visit fema.gov/assistance/public/fire-management-assistance.

