Residents urged to restrict all non-essential water use so it is available to fight Mountain Fire

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published November 6, 2024 at 2:40 PM PST
The Mountain Fire started on Wednesday morning

The Mountain Fire has burned more than 10,000 acres and is damaging homes in Camarillo and southern Ventura County.

California America Water has urged residents in the area close to the Mountain Fire to restrict their water usage.

"Limiting water usage during this important time helps firefighters by ensuring a readily available water supply for their fire suppression efforts."

The Mountain Fire has grown since Wednesday morning to over 8,800 acres and destroyed homes in southern Ventura County.

Fire-fighting efforts are being hampered by extremely high winds, and fixed wing aircraft have not been able to make retardant drops.

At 3:30pm, the fire was still 0% contained.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
