Residents urged to restrict all non-essential water use so it is available to fight Mountain Fire

California America Water has urged residents in the area close to the Mountain Fire to restrict their water usage.

"Limiting water usage during this important time helps firefighters by ensuring a readily available water supply for their fire suppression efforts."

The Mountain Fire has grown since Wednesday morning to over 8,800 acres and destroyed homes in southern Ventura County.

Fire-fighting efforts are being hampered by extremely high winds, and fixed wing aircraft have not been able to make retardant drops.

At 3:30pm, the fire was still 0% contained.