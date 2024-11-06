Residents urged to restrict all non-essential water use so it is available to fight Mountain Fire
The Mountain Fire has burned more than 10,000 acres and is damaging homes in Camarillo and southern Ventura County.
California America Water has urged residents in the area close to the Mountain Fire to restrict their water usage.
"Limiting water usage during this important time helps firefighters by ensuring a readily available water supply for their fire suppression efforts."
The Mountain Fire has grown since Wednesday morning to over 8,800 acres and destroyed homes in southern Ventura County.
Fire-fighting efforts are being hampered by extremely high winds, and fixed wing aircraft have not been able to make retardant drops.
At 3:30pm, the fire was still 0% contained.