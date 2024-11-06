Schools close due to impact of Mountain Fire
A number of schools in southern Ventura County are closed Thursday and Friday.
As the Mountain Fire continues to threaten and destroy homes in Ventura County, a number of schools and districts have announced closures.
ACE Charter High School, Mesa Union School District and Santa Paula Unified School District will be closed Thursday, November 7 and Friday, November 8.
And the following schools and districts have announced closures for Thursday, November 7: Briggs School District, CAPE Charter School, MATES Charter School, Mupu Elementary School District, Oxnard School District (K-8), Oxnard Union High School District and River Oaks Academy (Oxnard & Westlake).