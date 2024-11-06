2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Schools close due to impact of Mountain Fire

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published November 6, 2024 at 4:58 PM PST
The Mountain Fire is moving rapidly amid red flag conditions
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
The Mountain Fire is moving rapidly amid red flag conditions

A number of schools in southern Ventura County are closed Thursday and Friday.

As the Mountain Fire continues to threaten and destroy homes in Ventura County, a number of schools and districts have announced closures.

ACE Charter High School, Mesa Union School District and Santa Paula Unified School District will be closed Thursday, November 7 and Friday, November 8.

And the following schools and districts have announced closures for Thursday, November 7: Briggs School District, CAPE Charter School, MATES Charter School, Mupu Elementary School District, Oxnard School District (K-8), Oxnard Union High School District and River Oaks Academy (Oxnard & Westlake).

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday
Related Stories