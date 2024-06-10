Hear Rebecca Grossman's call on night of fatal hit and run
Rebecca Grossman struck and killed Mark and Jacob Iskander on a Westlake Village crosswalk in September 2020. She was convicted of their murders earlier this year.
Rebecca Grossman's car automatically connected her to MBrace, the Mercedes version of On Star, when her airbags deployed in the moments after the fatal accident. She was found guilty of the murders of Mark and Jacob Iskander earlier this year.
KCLU obtained the audio of the call.