Hear Rebecca Grossman's call on night of fatal hit and run

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published June 10, 2024 at 8:54 AM PDT
Rebecca Grossman's vehicle on the night of the fatal accident
Lost Hills Sheriff
Rebecca Grossman's vehicle on the night of the fatal accident

Rebecca Grossman struck and killed Mark and Jacob Iskander on a Westlake Village crosswalk in September 2020. She was convicted of their murders earlier this year.

Rebecca Grossman's car automatically connected her to MBrace, the Mercedes version of On Star, when her airbags deployed in the moments after the fatal accident. She was found guilty of the murders of Mark and Jacob Iskander earlier this year.

KCLU obtained the audio of the call.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 5 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
