'I have no hate for Rebecca Grossman': Nancy Iskander reacts to guilty verdict

Nancy Iskander thanked prosecutors for "only wanting the truth," as they sought to bring to justice the socialite who killed two of her sons.

Rebecca Grossman, the co-founder of the Grossburn Burn Foundation, was found guilty of the murders of both Mark and Jacob Iskander, as well as gross vehicular manslaughter and hit and run causing death, on Friday at Van Nuys Superior Court.

Grossman was led from the court in handcuffs and held in custody after being free for three and a half years on $2 million bail.

Grossman will be sentenced on April 10.

Jacob died later at hospital from his injuries, Mark died at the scene

"Mark and Jacob didn't die, Mark and Jacob were murdered," Nancy said outside the court.

“This trial every day felt like I was attending the funeral of my boys again," she said.

The highly-charged high-profile trial heard Rebecca Grossman's defense tell the jury, "She ain't guilty of anything," as they claimed another vehicle, driven by Grossman's boyfriend Scott Erickson, had hit the boys before Grossman.

It was a defense that, ultimately, the jury rejected, finding her guilty of murder for their deaths, after the prosecution said she acted with "implied malice" as she knew her speed could kill.

She was driving at 83mph on Triunfo Canyon Road shortly before tapping her brake, and hit the boys at 73mph, per the EDR 'black box' recorder in her Mercedes. Her defense team had claimed the data was "erroneous," and that her airbags "malfunctioned."

Grossman didn't stop until her vehicle was disabled because the airbags firing causes the fuel to be cut off. She did not call for help, but her Mercedes Benz SUV automatically called MBrace, who had asked her what she hit.

"I don't know what I hit," she had told the operator.

Iskander called the defense "evil," in comments made outside the court.

She said that now it's time to do good in Mark and Jacob's name.

Prior to the trial, the Iskanders set up a foundation to support foster children in the community.