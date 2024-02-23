GUILTY: Verdict returned in trial of socialite accused of murder of two Westlake Village boys in hit and run

Rebecca Grossman has been found GUILTY of 2nd degree murder.

She was found guilty for the killings of Mark and Jacob Iskander on September 29, 2020.

She was found guilty of two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter.

She was found guilty of hit and run causing death.

Judge Joseph Brandolino said "justice can no longer be delayed in this case," as Grossman was handcuffed and led from the courtroom. She will be held in custody and sentencing will take place on April 10.

Prosecutors said that Rebecca Grossman, the co-founder of the Grossman Burns Institute was racing her boyfriend Scott Erickson, at "freeway speeds," in the residential area which has a speed limit of 45mph.

Nancy Iskander Jacob died later at hospital from his injuries, Mark died at the scene

Grossman and Erickson had met at Mexican Restaurant Julio's in Westlake Village for Happy Hour and were traveling back to Grossman's home in Westlake Village to eat tacos and watch the Presidential debate, on the night of the September 29, 2020 accident which left Mark and Jacob Iskander dead.

Lost Hills Sheriff Rebecca Grossman's vehicle on the night of the fatal accident

Prosecutors said she acted with implied malice in intentionally engaging in an act which she knew would be a "natural or probable cause of danger to human life."

Rebecca Grossman's defense team have maintained that she was traveling at 52mph, and that Erickson is responsible for the accident which killed 11-year-old Mark and 8-year-old Jacob Iskander as they used a marked crosswalk on Triunfo Canyon Road along with their mother Nancy and youngest brother Zachary, who survived the incident.

Nancy Iskander The victims of the fatal accident, Mark and Jacob Iskander

Nancy Iskander Mark and Jacob Iskander - seen here with younger brother Zachary who was pulled clear by mother Nancy on the crosswalk and younger sister Violet who was not on the crossing

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Mark and Jacob's mom, Nancy Iskander, seen Wednesday

The defense claim that Mark's body "vaulted" from Erickson's car to Grossman's vehicle, something which prosecutors' experts claim is "mathematically and scientifically impossible," given the height of his black Mercedes SUV and the height of the child.

The high profile case has taken three and a half years to come to trial, and has taken six weeks at Los Angeles Superior Court in Van Nuys.