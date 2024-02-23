2024
GUILTY: Verdict returned in trial of socialite accused of murder of two Westlake Village boys in hit and run

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published February 23, 2024 at 4:35 PM PST
Rebecca Grossman
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Rebecca Grossman

Rebecca Grossman has been found guilty of second degree murder for the murders of Mark Iskander and his younger brother Jacob, who were aged 11 and 8 at the time.

Rebecca Grossman has been found GUILTY of 2nd degree murder.

She was found guilty for the killings of Mark and Jacob Iskander on September 29, 2020.

She was found guilty of two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter.

She was found guilty of hit and run causing death.

Judge Joseph Brandolino said "justice can no longer be delayed in this case," as Grossman was handcuffed and led from the courtroom. She will be held in custody and sentencing will take place on April 10.

Prosecutors said that Rebecca Grossman, the co-founder of the Grossman Burns Institute was racing her boyfriend Scott Erickson, at "freeway speeds," in the residential area which has a speed limit of 45mph.

Nancy Iskander
Jacob died later at hospital from his injuries, Mark died at the scene

Grossman and Erickson had met at Mexican Restaurant Julio's in Westlake Village for Happy Hour and were traveling back to Grossman's home in Westlake Village to eat tacos and watch the Presidential debate, on the night of the September 29, 2020 accident which left Mark and Jacob Iskander dead.

Rebecca Grossman's vehicle on the night of the fatal accident
Lost Hills Sheriff
Rebecca Grossman's vehicle on the night of the fatal accident

Prosecutors said she acted with implied malice in intentionally engaging in an act which she knew would be a "natural or probable cause of danger to human life."

Rebecca Grossman's defense team have maintained that she was traveling at 52mph, and that Erickson is responsible for the accident which killed 11-year-old Mark and 8-year-old Jacob Iskander as they used a marked crosswalk on Triunfo Canyon Road along with their mother Nancy and youngest brother Zachary, who survived the incident.

Mark and Jacob Iskander - seen here with younger brother Zachary who was pulled clear by mother Nancy on the crosswalk and younger sister Violet who was not on the crossing
Nancy Iskander
Mark and Jacob Iskander - seen here with younger brother Zachary who was pulled clear by mother Nancy on the crosswalk and younger sister Violet who was not on the crossing
Mark and Jacob's mom, Nancy Iskander, seen Wednesday
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Mark and Jacob's mom, Nancy Iskander, seen Wednesday

The defense claim that Mark's body "vaulted" from Erickson's car to Grossman's vehicle, something which prosecutors' experts claim is "mathematically and scientifically impossible," given the height of his black Mercedes SUV and the height of the child.

The high profile case has taken three and a half years to come to trial, and has taken six weeks at Los Angeles Superior Court in Van Nuys.

Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
