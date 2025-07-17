Man still sought for Conejo Valley murder

The search continues for a man wanted for a Ventura County murder.

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives are looking for Miguel Cano in connection with what they believe was a homicide on July 10 in Thousand Oaks.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Crescent Way by reports of a stabbing. They found Robert Andrew DeJanette with multiple stab wounds. The 36-year-old Simi Valley man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Investigators say Cano, from Thousand Oaks, fled the scene in a pickup truck. The truck has since been recovered, but the 41-year-old Cano is still at large.