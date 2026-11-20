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For a fifth straight winter, Ukrainians fully expect that Russia will again attack their already weakened energy grid in an effort to break their will. But many Ukrainians are more determined than ever to hold on. NPR's Eleanor Beardsley spent time with one family outside Kyiv that has equipped itself for the worst.

(LAUGHTER)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken).

ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: It's dinner time at the Pavlenco household in the town of Irpin just north of Kyiv. The power is out and, the streets are dark across most of the Kyiv region. But the Pavlenco duplex is a pocket of warmth and light as parents Roman and Tanya make dinner.

TANYA: From aubergine, tomato and onion...

BEARDSLEY: Eggplant, mashed potatoes and pickled tomatoes from Roman's father's garden in Moldova. Roman, a doctor, now sells medical equipment. He's been in Ukraine for two decades, but he was born in Moldova on Ukraine's southwest border, which means he does not have to serve in Ukraine's military. So the family could leave the country, but they choose to stay.

ROMAN: We are still at home. We are still in our country. I really trust that our country will survive, and I want that my children will live here because I want that my children will grow up like Ukrainians. They should study here because if they will be there in Europe, they are not will be Ukrainians.

TANYA: Yes, it's the right choice because my children have good teachers here and music school and coach, sports coach, and the education here is very good.

ROMAN: (inaudible).

BEARDSLEY: And they are ready for this fifth winter of war. We go to the basement for a look.

ROMAN: High on the (ph)...

BEARDSLEY: Lodged between the washer and dryer is a massive electrical system with batteries called an inverter that is connected to several energy sources and toggles between them.

ROMAN: I have the whole system. I have the solar panels on my roof. Another thing is batteries here. Thirdly, I have a grid electricity from the central electricity. Three sources - in the day from the sun, in the night from the batteries, and if we have from the central, we use that one.

BEARDSLEY: They also have a fireplace, a generator and a giant battery for appliances called an EcoFlow. He says most of their neighbors are also well-equipped, but the family knows they are luckier than people living in high-rises with lower incomes.

ROMAN: This is the...

BEARDSLEY: Gas.

ROMAN: ...The gas cylinder. It's full of gas, and this is the...

BEARDSLEY: And a gas camping stove. Another room in the basement is stocked with canned goods, and there's a bedroom down here for when the shelling ramps up.

TANYA: We know what we need - how many food, how many clothes, gas and so on - and we are ready.

BEARDSLEY: They slept in their basement bunker frequently this fall as Russia used its new jet-powered drones to attack. Ukraine no longer has enough interceptors to stop all the missiles. Tanya says, their 11-year-old now wants to sleep with them so she can hold her mother's hand at night. She says she does worry about long-term emotional effects of the war.

TANYA: But we try to provide them normal childhood with some birthday parties. They like to ski and visiting our friends in Europe.

(LAUGHTER)

BEARDSLEY: Up in the family room, 15-year-old Ira and 11-year-old Katya play with their corgi, Lemon, before dinner.

(SOUNDBITE OF DOG PANTING)

BEARDSLEY: They have started a new science and math school this year in Kyiv. Ira Pavlenco says she has to study a lot more than last year on top of everything else.

IRA PAVLENCO: It's really hard, I think, because of so many things that you have to do to learn and also air alarms. And I have new school, and it's, like, very difficult for me now.

BEARDSLEY: She says she'll never forget that morning in February 2022 as Russian troops poured over the border from Belarus. It was two days before her 11th birthday.

IRA: It was really suddenly, and we waked up at maybe 5 in the morning, and my mom and dad told me that we need to go somewhere now and pack your things and really quickly.

BEARDSLEY: In 2022, Irpin was on the front line and occupied for about three weeks by the Russians. Ukrainian forces retook the city, which became known as the Shield of Kyiv. The family fled to Moldova but returned a few months later, says Tanya.

TANYA: This is our home, and we want to come back, even it's quite dangerous.

(SOUNDBITE OF PIANO PLAYING)

BEARDSLEY: Weekdays start at the crack of dawn, so evenings are short but full with piano practice, homework and dinner. I spend the night because of the curfew that's been in place since Russia's full-scale invasion. The next morning, Tanya walks Lemon at 6 a.m. in the pitch dark and rain. With her flashlight, she shows me some gouged marks on their neat brick street.

TANYA: It's footprints of Russian tanks.

BEARDSLEY: Really?

TANYA: Yeah, they were here.

BEARDSLEY: Their neighborhood was occupied by Russian forces. Many people were killed, she says. The roof of their house was damaged and windows blown out. She says the whole neighborhood had to be de-mined.

TANYA: (Non-English language spoken).

BEARDSLEY: Back at home, the girls are getting ready for school. The day begins with a check of the air raid alerts, says Roman.

ROMAN: We all have the application on our phones, and we know when we have alarm and when we have no. And we - usually we start at 7, 7-point-10 (ph), and we go to school.

BEARDSLEY: School begins at 8:30, but at 8 o'clock, the school decides whether classes will be in-person or online, depending on the security situation.

(SOUNDBITE OF CAR DOOR SLAMMING)

BEARDSLEY: To get there on time with the traffic, they have to set off around 7, even if there is an ongoing alert.

(SOUNDBITE OF SIREN BLARING)

BEARDSLEY: That's the case this morning, but we get the all-clear as we are heading out of Irpin towards Kyiv. The girls no longer bat an eye over these air raid sirens that have become such a part of daily life in Ukraine.

Driving through Kyiv's northern suburbs, we pass damaged buildings and high-rises with plywood over blown-out windows. The Pavlencos always keep a full tank of gas and a tourniquet in the car just in case it's needed. Because of the intense Russian attacks this fall, the girls are only now having regular in-person classes. Eleven-year-old Katya says she's glad to be back.

KATYA: (Non-English language spoken).

BEARDSLEY: "I haven't really gotten to know my classmates yet, and I enjoy chatting with them," she says. "Even if it does mean getting up earlier. And the fifth grade has its own shelter, so we can hold lessons if we need to, even though the air is kind of stuffy down there."

Suddenly, we've arrived at the girls' school.

TANYA: Bye. Have a nice day.

(SOUNDBITE OF CAR DOOR SLAMMING)

BEARDSLEY: And the Pavlenco sisters jump out of the car to attack a new day. Eleanor Beardsley, NPR News, Kyiv.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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